Conductor charred to death in Bengaluru after parked bus engulfs in fire

March 10, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Bengaluru

In a horrific incident, a conductor of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was charred to death after a bus was engulfed in fire. The deceased has been identified as Muthaiah. He was sleeping inside the bus. parked at Lingadheeranahalli bus stand after completing the night shift. The reasons for the parked bus catching fire are not known and investigation is on. The incident happened at around 4.45 a.m. on Monday.

In a press release, the BMTC stated that after parking the bus, the driver of the bus (KA 57 F, 2069) Prakash went to take rest in a dormitory reserved for the bus crew at the bus stand, however, Muthaiah preferred to sleep inside the bus.

“In the morning hours, the bus caught fire. Beat police noticed the fire and immediately informed fire emergency services. Unfortunately, the conductor who was sleeping inside the bus burnt alive. The higher officials rushed to the spot. Police are investigating the case. The reason for the fire will be known after investigation,” a BMTC official said.

The bus was inducted into the fleet of the BMTC in the year 2017. It was operated for a distance of 3.75 lakh km.

