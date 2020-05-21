Conduct weekly review of investment promotion task force, CM tells CS

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to conduct weekly review of the activities of the Special Investment Promotion Task Force that has been formed to attract investments, especially from those who want to move away from China.

This was decided at a meeting held in Bengaluru to review the progress of various departments, including Industries, Sugar and Labour. The task force, which was formed recently, comprises 15 members and is led by the chief secretary.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that special schemes, including the incentive schemes, are being planned to encourage and attract investments to the State, according to an official release.

As many as 70% of the industries that had halted work during lockdown due to COVID-19 have resumed activities. This has also provided stimulus to the State government to accelerate discussions with industry experts and industrialists from abroad regarding wooing more investments.

It was opined that implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act had eased the process of land purchase for industrialists and, they maintained that, this will help attract more investors to Karnataka. Several measures have been taken up to simplify the process of setting up industries at the district level, officials told the Chief Minister.