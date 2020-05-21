Bengaluru

Conduct weekly review of investment promotion task force, CM tells CS

The task force was formed to attract investments, especially from those who want to move away from China

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to conduct weekly review of the activities of the Special Investment Promotion Task Force that has been formed to attract investments, especially from those who want to move away from China.

This was decided at a meeting held in Bengaluru to review the progress of various departments, including Industries, Sugar and Labour. The task force, which was formed recently, comprises 15 members and is led by the chief secretary.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that special schemes, including the incentive schemes, are being planned to encourage and attract investments to the State, according to an official release.

As many as 70% of the industries that had halted work during lockdown due to COVID-19 have resumed activities. This has also provided stimulus to the State government to accelerate discussions with industry experts and industrialists from abroad regarding wooing more investments.

It was opined that implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act had eased the process of land purchase for industrialists and, they maintained that, this will help attract more investors to Karnataka. Several measures have been taken up to simplify the process of setting up industries at the district level, officials told the Chief Minister.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:36:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/conduct-weekly-review-of-investment-promotion-task-force-cm-tells-cs/article31643348.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY