Concerns over restoration process of Doddakallasandra lake

Volunteers point out that work is not being done with an ecological perspective

Citizens and volunteers have raised concerns about the way in which Doddakallasandra lake is being restored, pointing out that work is not being done with an ecological perspective.

The restoration work for Doddakallasandra lake was taken up in July last year. In February this year, ActionAid, with support from 10 student volunteers, conducted a lake bed assessment.

The objective of the exercise was to understand the gradient from foreshore (a corner of the lake area where water enters the lake) to the bund region (where water is stored), and from the margins to island and bund region, ActionAid said.

“Foreshore region height should be suitable for shallow waters as per N.K. Patil Committee report, but it starts at 6 to 8 feet deep. It does not leave any room for shallow waters, thereby losing up to 70% of the bird diversity. The area around the island region seems to be not desilted appropriately maintaining the gradient,” they said, sharing their observations.

According to the volunteers, Doddakallasandra lake, with documented history of rich bird species, may not be the same after its rejuvenation. Situated in south Bengaluru, as per the ActionAid Biodiversity Report, the lake hosts 354 trees of 42 species, 43 species of plants and shrubs, 37 species of butterflies and 71 bird species, of which 11 are migratory birds and two are considered nearly extinct under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature list.

Local residents came forward as a group – Doddakallasandra Lake Protection Committee – and submitted suggestions in August to make the lake, spread across 21.16 acres, biodiversity-friendly according to the Justice N.K. Patil committee recommendations, but ActionAid has alleged that the authorities concerned – in this case the BBMP – have not been responsive.

“As per the Justice N.K. Patil Committee report, desilting should be marginal or shallow at the foreshore and deepest at the bund area. This supports lake ecology as 70% of the bird species thrive on shallow waters,” the release explained, making a case for their observations.

Raghavendra B. Pachhapur, Programme Officer, ActionAid-Bengaluru, said the rejuvenation process also saw felling of close to 250 newly planted tree saplings that were two years old.