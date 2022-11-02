Computer science continues to dominate engineering admissions this year too 

Engineering colleges have also noticed an uptick in admission numbers post COVID-19 years

The non-updated syllabus, which does not suit the industrial needs and lacks placement options, has led to very few takers for the traditional mechanical, electrical, and civil engineering branches. With admissions gaining pace, this year’s trends point to a clear likeness for computer science and related subjects amongst aspiring engineering students, followed by information science and electronic communications. Engineering colleges have also noticed an uptick in admission numbers post COVID-19.

“BTech computer science and engineering continues to be in demand over others due to placement opportunities. Students select this basic version as they want the flexibility to select their specialisation later during the programme. Electronics and communication engineering also has good demand due to placements in computer systems, networks, IoT and VLSI domains,” said Sanjay R. Chitnis, Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, RV University.

Taking notice of the increasing demand, the Karnataka Examinations Authority has also increased the availability of seats for CS and allied subjects by 25% this year. Experts in private varsities say that the syllabus of traditional subjects should be drastically updated in order to revive demand for them. They believe that introduction of topics like smart cities, electric vehicles and power grids, modern transportation and urban planning, which match industrial requirements, will increase takers for the subjects.

Currently, with the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP), even the fewer students who choose traditional branches are opting for CS specialisations for their minor degrees. The colleges are also advising students to take up these minor courses to increase the placement possibilities for the students. Some universities are also offering minor degrees in non-engineering subjects like design, fintech, psychology, film making and history under NEP.

“The traditional branches do have some demand, but not the kind computer science does. This was further accelerated due to all the online happenings during the pandemic. This is why we suggest minor computer science degrees to civil and electrical students so that even they get familiarised with coding and other systems and subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to those who study mechanical engineering,” said R. Ramesh, Registrar, REVA University.

The admission officers at universities have also noticed that the students no longer just care about subjects and institutions but also about other aspects like internships, development of entrepreneurial skills, NEP related provisions and educational background of faculty members.