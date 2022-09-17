Comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre opened in Malleswaram

ADVERTISEMENT

A Comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (CUPHC), which the government says is the first of its kind in India, located at Palace Guttahalli near Malleswaram, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Calling it a model to the entire country, Mr. Bommai said 20 such CUPHCs will be set up in the city this year. He said ‘namma clinic’ will be set up in all the 243 wards in next three months. Mr. Bommai also inaugurated hi-tech diagnostic services ‘Xpress Clinic’ on the occasion, which coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Cheap medicines

At CUPHC, along with services like testing, diagnosis and treatment, medicines will also be provided at either zero cost or an affordable price. It has been set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with Manipal Health Enterprises and with philanthropic contributions by several citizens.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister and MLA of Malleswaram, said, “This healthcare centre is the very first completely digitalised healthcare centre to be established in India. Our solemn aim is to provide quality healthcare services, without turning down anyone, at affordable price.”