Comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre established in Bengaluru, opening to coincide with PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

Karnataka Government says that the comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (CUPHC) is the first of its kind in India, and is located at Palace Guttahalli, near Malleswaram

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 17, 2022 11:17 IST

A representational photo of a BBMP Primary Health Centre in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (CUPHC), which the government says is the first of its kind in India, located at Palace Guttahalli near Malleswaram, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 17.

Along with services like testing, diagnosis and treatment, medicines will also be provided at CUPHC at either zero cost or an affordable price. The CUPHC has been set up by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with Manipal Health Enterprises and with philanthropic contributions by several citizens.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister and MLA of Malleswaram, said that the hospital will be dedicated to the public on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. “This healthcare centre is the very first completely digitalised healthcare centre to be established in India. Our solemn aim is to provide quality healthcare services, without turning down anyone, at affordable price.”

”The PHC is established with a two-bed facility, emergency medical equipment like ECG, nebuliser, defibrillator, oxygen facility and high-end monitors for monitoring patients. There will also be services like eye-testing, dental testing, ICU, physiotherapy and Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The centre has an in-patient department and EMR system. There will also be a command centre to provide appropriate consultation and assistance for treatment for ailments like heart disease,” he said.

The Minister informed that similar CUPHCs are being set up at Nagappa Block, Gandhi Grama, Yeshwantpur and Mathikere in his Assembly constituency, and that they will be operational within a month.

