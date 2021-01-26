Comprehensive policy on public toilets and maintenance soon: BBMP chief

Bengaluru

26 January 2021 00:56 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will come out with a comprehensive policy on building public toilets and their maintenance, said BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, addressing a virtual meeting on the presentation and data analysis of citizen responses to the ‘MyCityMyBudget’ campaign organised in collaboration with the NGO Janaagraha.

Mr. Prasad said that there are no financial constraints to building public toilets in the city. “Two major demands of the people of the city are good roads with footpaths and public toilets. In the survey, people have suggested building 236 public toilets at various points in the city. In addition to that, we are ready to build 100 to 200 more toilets. There are no financial constraints. Maintaining the existing public toilets in good condition and providing good access to them is also important. In the coming days, a comprehensive policy will be brought out in this regard,” he said.

The campaign has received response from 9,700 citizens, out of which as many as 3,143 people referred to public urination or yellow spots. People have also given input on broken footpaths, the poor state of existing public toilets, and more.

Advertising

Advertising

Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation at Janaagraha, said that the city has 470 petrol bunks, and providing public toilet facilities at these locations would help the public in a big way. In addition to this, providing public toilets near BMTC bus stops and TTMCs, and near metro stations on the ground floor, would be helpful, he said.