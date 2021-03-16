Compost Santhe is back

16 March 2021 07:20 IST

One was held on Sunday at 5th Block, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout, under Ullal ward

Like most other popular events, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular ‘Compost Santhe’ had been suspended. It is only recently that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started holding these santhes to promote composting, terrace gardening and decentralised composting.

On Sunday, a ‘Compost Santhe’ was held at 5th Block, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout, under Ullal ward. Over 25 organisations providing solid waste management solutions had set up stalls during the Santhe where street plays were staged to create awareness among citizens on the importance of segregation at source.

These santhes are in line with the Karnataka government’s vision for the city, pointed out D. Randeep, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (SWM). He said that under Bengaluru Mission 2022, one of the main activities planned is encouraging in-house and decentralised processing of wet waste through local buy-back centres for compost.

Towards creating awareness, under ‘Namma Kasa Namma Javabdari’ (our waste, our responsibility), it had been envisaged to set up Kalika Kendras (learning centres) in each zone. These are modelled after the Swachagraha Kalika Kendra in H.S.R. Layout. They would be responsible for IEC (information, education and communication) to the local communities on composting and zero waste homes.

Mr. Randeep said that setting up these learning centres may take longer than initially anticipated. “The zones have to take the initiative to identify suitable land for the centres. We will then float tenders and invite service providers to install models of their technology and solutions,” he said.

The BBMP, meanwhile, was focusing on having various citizens’ outreach programmes every Sunday. “Though the segregation levels are seeing an improvement, we still have a long way to go to reduce dependence on landfills,” he said and added that wards where the new garbage tenders were in place had better segregation levels than the others.

The civic body was initiating citizen participation programmes through training of SWM trainers and Shuchi Mitras (citizen volunteers) for effective micro and macro waste management planning and implementation. The official said that the BBMP, in association with Solid Waste Management Round Table, a citizens’ group, had identified citizen volunteers in around 120 wards in the city. “We will be issuing a notification to identify volunteers in the other wards,” he said.