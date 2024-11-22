Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath directed officials to complete widening of Nelagadaranahalli Main Road within two months.

On November 22, during an inspection of various ongoing works during his visit to Dasarahalli zone, Mr. Giri Nath highlighted the importance of expediting the projects.

The road, spanning 2.45 km from Tumakuru Main Road to Ganga International School, is being widened from 30–40 feet to 60 feet. Out of the total stretch, 1.2 km has already been widened and asphalted while work on the remaining 1.25 km is in progress.

Mr. Giri Nath said Transferable Development Rights (TDR) have been issued to 16 of the 173 affected property owners. Another 85 applications are under process, and four properties belong to the government. He instructed officials to take appropriate steps to issue TDRs to the remaining property owners.

Inspection of Abbigere lake

The development of Abbigere lake, spread over 45 acres, is underway at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. Mr. Giri Nath inspected the completed work, which includes desilting, sewage diversion drains, bund construction, and inlet-outlet arrangements. He directed that pending tasks, such as fencing, toilets, security cabins, and entry gates, are to be completed swiftly.

For the repair of a culvert damaged during the monsoon, ₹1.05 crore has been allocated. Mr. Giri Nath directed officials to begin work on the culvert, storm water drains, and other required structures, and to ensure completion before the next monsoon.