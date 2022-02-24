Complete restoration of roads in 110 villages within two months: Bengaluru Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

Staff Reporter February 24, 2022 00:20 IST

Staff Reporter February 24, 2022 00:20 IST

The restoration of all dug-up roads in 110 villages in the outer zones of the city has to be completed in the next two months, Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed officials setting a new deadline for ongoing works. He said all roads have to be restored before the monsoon begins.

Roads have been dug up by BWSSB to lay water and underground drainage pipelines in these villages. “Any issues related to BWSSB should be escalated to Chief Engineer’s level and it should be brought to the notice of higher level if not resolved,” he said.

He also reviewed works taken up by the Stormwater Drains (SWD) Department and said all ongoing works must be completed by the end of March, before the rains. “About 113 km rajakaluve is being constructed under the Chief Minister’s Nava Nagarothana scheme. Of this, 96 km of work has been completed already. The pending 17 km work should be completed by the end of March,” Mr. Gupta said.