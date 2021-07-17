Complete odd-semester exams by August 15, says Minister

The State government has decided to go ahead and conduct examinations for degree and diploma students. In a statement to the media, Deputy CM and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said all universities have to hold odd-semester examinations by August 15. The decision was taken after a marathon meeting with officials with the Higher Education Department on Friday.

While some universities have a few papers pending, many have not conducted a single exam. They will have till August 15 to conduct odd-semester exams. Even-semester examinations will be conducted in October and the dates will be notified shortly.

The government has released a timetable for diploma courses. Practical exams for odd semesters for diploma courses will be held from July 26-28. Colleges will have to conduct theory exams for subjects from August 2 -21.

Practical exams for even semesters for diploma courses are scheduled to be conducted between November 2 and 11, while theory exams for the same semesters will be conducted between November 17 and December 12.

A Higher Education Department official said that contact classes will be held and students can approach their teachers to get any clarifications or clear doubts.

While approximately 65% of students studying in government and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated, the government is yet to take a decision on resuming physical classes. The decision regarding the reopening of regular classes for degree courses will be taken four days after consultations with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, said Dr. Narayan.