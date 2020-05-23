Complete lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday

There will be a complete lockdown on Sunday in the city, with all shops and commercial establishments closed. In a video message on Saturday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the conditions and restrictions on Sunday will be similar to that under coronavirus lockdown 1.0.

Urging citizens to remain indoors, he said the complete lockdown in the city was being imposed, as per directions of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“Unless absolutely necessary, no one should step out of their homes. All markets will remain closed. Except for some essential services, such as neighbourhood kirana stores, all other shops and establishments will have to remain closed on Sunday,” he said.

He also said that movement only in case of medical emergencies would be allowed.

“We have already discussed the issue and ensuring strict compliance to the lockdown with Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao,” he said and urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities.