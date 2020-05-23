Bengaluru

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru on Sunday

Rehearsals at Vijayanagar metro rail station in Bengaluru on May 22, 2020

Rehearsals at Vijayanagar metro rail station in Bengaluru on May 22, 2020   | Photo Credit: Somashekar GRN

Civic chief urges citizens to remain indoors

There will be a complete lockdown on Sunday in the city, with all shops and commercial establishments closed. In a video message on Saturday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said the conditions and restrictions on Sunday will be similar to that under coronavirus lockdown 1.0.

Urging citizens to remain indoors, he said the complete lockdown in the city was being imposed, as per directions of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“Unless absolutely necessary, no one should step out of their homes. All markets will remain closed. Except for some essential services, such as neighbourhood kirana stores, all other shops and establishments will have to remain closed on Sunday,” he said.

He also said that movement only in case of medical emergencies would be allowed.

“We have already discussed the issue and ensuring strict compliance to the lockdown with Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao,” he said and urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:47:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/complete-lockdown-in-bengaluru-on-sunday/article31656843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY