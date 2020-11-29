Complete construction of 43,000 houses: Minister

Bengaluru

29 November 2020 01:22 IST

Contractors express their grievances over execution of projects at meeting

With many housing projects proposed for lower income groups languishing owing to land acquisition and other problems, Housing Minister V. Somanna has instructed officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. and contractors to complete all projects in the next one year.

The corporation has taken up the task of constructing 43,867 houses on 300 acres in various parts of the Bengaluru. But contractors have not been able to develop housing projects owing to various technical issues, including land acquisition and disputes in courts.

The Minister told officials of the corporation to provide support for construction of the houses. Seven contractors, who participated in the meeting, expressed their grievances over the execution of the projects.

In some projects, the contractors have not been able to execute the projects owing to lack of support from officials, the Minister said at a meeting called to review the progress of housing projects. The Minister told the Managing Director of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Ltd. to visit the project sites next week and monitor execution of work.

36,000 applications

Housing Department has received 36,000 applications seeking houses. Houses would also be distributed for eligible beneficiaries under the MP and MLA quotas.