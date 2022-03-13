Complete ban on vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover from midnight to 5 a.m 

Traffic police cite safety reasons for the restriction on allowing vehicles at night

Barely a month after the flyover on Tumakuru Road at Goraguntepalya was opened to motorists, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have once again introduced restrictions at night. The flyover will be closed to vehicles from midnight to 5 a.m. for the foreseeable future. The police cited safety of motorists and traffic personnel manning entry points to the flyover as the reason for the ban at night.

This is the second time the traffic police are enforcing restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the flyover, which was closed for repairs from December 25, 2021 to February 16, 2022 after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) found fault with cables during a routine inspection. After the repairs were completed, the flyover was opened but only to light motor vehicles.

However, the traffic police say they are finding it difficult to control traffic near the approaching points of the flyover, especially as heavy vehicles attempt to flout the ban. “There have been many instances of heavy vehicles hitting height restriction gantries installed at the entry points to allow only light motor vehicles. The police are risking their lives while diverting the movement of heavy vehicles that try to use the flyover at night,” said a police official.

The police also maintained that allowing light motor vehicles from midnight to 5 a.m could result in accidents as vehicles tend to speed up in the absence of traffic. DCP West (Traffic) Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said the move to ban vehicle movement for five hours is unlikely to impact traffic flow. “The police have to stand in the middle of the road and control traffic. On Saturday, one of our personnel suffered minor injuries after a drunk two-wheeler rider hit him near the flyover approaching point,” he said, adding that all vehicles would have to use the main lanes under the flyover till 5 a.m. People travelling from the city towards Nelamangala can use the Outer Ring Road after Goraguntepalya to reach NICE Road.