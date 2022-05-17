Complaint filed against Hindu outfit in Bengaluru

Members of city based Law and Policy Research Institute on Monday filed a complaint against alleged hate speeches made against the minority community at Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s Hindu Rashtra Convention conducted on May 8.

The complaint, along with the links of the social media account pages, were submitted to the jurisdictional Sanjaynagar police station, but the police refused to take the complaint, they alleged.

The delegation later met the Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, who directed them to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Vinayak Patil for necessary action.

“We are hopeful that the Bengaluru Police will soon lodge an FIR and book the accused as per specified law. We also hope that we don’t need to knock the doors of the honorable court for getting FIR lodged against hate speeches made at the convention ”, said member of the delegation.