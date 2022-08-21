Complaint filed about vehicle insurance fraud

The associate director of a general insurance company has filed a complaint with the southeast cybercrime police seeking probe against as many as 225 fake registration of commercial vehicles in various RTOs in and around the city.

The fraud came to light when the company was probing an insurance claim made by a policyholder, and found that not only was the policy fake, but so were the registration details submitted to the company, K.J. Jinson, a resident of Somasundarpalya, in his complaint to the police said.

According to him, the company has around two lakh insurance policies issued online through the company’s website and mobile app. However, someone, misusing the technical loopholes on the website and app, got fake insurance policies to apply for the claim.

The racket came to light during the probe when they also found out that the vehicle number registered at RTOs across the city were also fake. Mr. Jinson further said the racket is prevalent across the country for illegal gain.

The cybercrime police have registered a case of cheating and also under various sections of IT Act against unknown persons and have begun the probe and are gathering documents of the claims made. They have also sought details from the RTOs about the vehicles registered.

In a similar case , the Koramangala police last week arrested B.K. Ravishankar, the suspended clerk of Koramangala RTO, for pocketing the taxes he had collected during his service.

Ravishankar has been booked as accused no. 9 in the FIR registered at Cottonpet police station in a drug scandal involving film stars, DJs and other VIPs. Ravishankar was arrested and after he was out on bail, the police arrested him again under cheating , forgery and criminal breach of trust.