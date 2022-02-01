Bengaluru

Complaint against traffic ASI who assaulted woman

The case of assault on a physically challenged woman by a traffic ASI last Thursday has now reached the State Human Rights Commission as a city-based activist filed a complaint on Monday seeking necessary action against the ASI .

In his complaint , Narasimha Murthy said that no one has the right to take law into their hands and the accused N. Narayana, Assistant Sub Inspector with Halasuru traffic station, is a responsible police officer. The accused officer not only assaulted the woman publicly, but also dragged her to the station and filed a case of assaulting a government servant while on duty. The police produced her before the court and remanded her to judicial custody, he said.

This, he said, is a clear violation of human rights, and the the accused officer should be dealt with as per the human rights violation act . Activists are also working on providing legal help to get her out on bail.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 11:50:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/complaint-against-traffic-asi-who-assaulted-woman/article38360900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY