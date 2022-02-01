Complaint against traffic ASI who assaulted woman

The case of assault on a physically challenged woman by a traffic ASI last Thursday has now reached the State Human Rights Commission as a city-based activist filed a complaint on Monday seeking necessary action against the ASI .

In his complaint , Narasimha Murthy said that no one has the right to take law into their hands and the accused N. Narayana, Assistant Sub Inspector with Halasuru traffic station, is a responsible police officer. The accused officer not only assaulted the woman publicly, but also dragged her to the station and filed a case of assaulting a government servant while on duty. The police produced her before the court and remanded her to judicial custody, he said.

This, he said, is a clear violation of human rights, and the the accused officer should be dealt with as per the human rights violation act . Activists are also working on providing legal help to get her out on bail.