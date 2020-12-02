Bengaluru

Complaint against three students by KEA for fake marksheets

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has lodged a police complaint against three candidates for allegedly submitting fake marksheets during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). They had been allotted seats in BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a press release, KEA said the candidates had come to deposit their original documents. But officials found that the documents did not tally with the marksheets available on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website. The release also said that the photo printed on the marks card was not the same as that of the candidates who turned up to submit the original documents. On further investigation, the documents were found to be fake.

