Complaint against Minister for caste-based remarks

Accusing Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy of seeking votes in the name of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the Congress has submitted a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner through the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka seeking action against him.
At a Lingayat community meeting organised by Vijayanagar BJP candidate Anand Singh in Hosapete on Monday, Mr. Madhuswamy reportedly said if the community does not vote for the BJP, it will be a slap on the cheek of Mr. Yediyurappa.
“If you do not vote for Mr. Yediyurappa, it will be like throwing a stone at him and insulting him,” he reportedly said.
KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Congress will file a legal complaint against Mr. Madhuswamy if no action is taken.
