Complaint against four persons for creating fake records to claim compensation from BDA

August 24, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The BDA Vigilance Squad filed a complaint against a woman, and three of her associates, on the charge of posing as the daughter of a landowner and trying to claim compensation for the acquired land.

According to the officials, the BDA had acquired part of the land from Hanumakka, who owned 33 acres in Ramasandra village near Kengeri and she died in 2010.

The accused Manjula, with the help of her associates, forged the school certificate and death certificate. Claiming to be the daughter, the accused applied for the compensation for the acquired land which is pending.

Meanwhile, the nephew of Hanumakka got to know that someone claiming to be the daughter of Hanumakka applied for compensation and filed a complaint with the BDA.

An inquiry was initiated and the officials found that all the documents were forged and filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Seshadripuram police for legal action.

The police have registered a case against Manjula and three others charging them with cheating and forgery.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

