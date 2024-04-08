GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complaint against BJP MLA for unsavoury comment against Karnataka Minister

April 08, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Following a complaint by the Gandhinagar Block Congress Committee to the Seshadripuram police seeking action against senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for an unsavoury remark against Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, his wife Tabu Rao has filed a complaint with the Sanjaynagar police seeking legal action.

Referring to Mr. Rao’s inter-religious marriage to Ms. Tabu Rao, Mr. Yatnal allegedly said the Congress leader’s house is “half Pakistan”.

Mr. Yatnal’s attack came after Mr. Rao tweeted about a BJP leader being detained for questioning by a team of the NIA in connection with The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Terming Mr. Yatnal’s politics divisive, Ms. Tabu Rao said the BJP has no issues on development to fight the elections.

“Let the BJP MLA attack his political rivals. Why drag our family into it?” she asked.

She also said that she will initiate criminal defamation proceedings against Mr. Yatnal for his communal comment.

