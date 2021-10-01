Company buses allowed to use bus priority lane on ORR

Bengaluru

Decision taken in view of metro construction work between Silk Board and K.R. Puram

Buses ferrying employees of private companies will be allowed to use the bus priority lane (BPL) on Outer Ring Road (ORR). In a letter to the Bengaluru traffic police, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) said that in the wake of metro construction work between Silk Board and K.R. Puram, all stakeholders had decided to allow company buses and shuttle services on the bus priority lane.

Until now, only city buses operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and emergency vehicles were allowed to use the lane.

The letter stated that buses ferrying employees must display name of the company and the logo.

This move will help hundreds of employees who work in the area. Several companies located on either side of ORR provide shuttle services to Silk Board or Baiyappanahalli metro station.

“The number of employees returning to work is increasing. Allowing company buses on the BPL will reduce movement of private vehicles, especially cars,” said Krishna Kumar Gowda, operations manager of Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA).

BMRCL is building a metro corridor between Silk Board and K.R. Puram as part of its ORR-airport line.