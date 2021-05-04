Company booked for cutting ITPL main road

04 May 2021 12:22 IST

Contractors were using a permission letter from BBMP that had expired

The Mahadevapura police have registered a case against Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited and two of its contractors for allegedly digging up the road to lay an optical fibre cable (OFC) with an expired permission letter from the BBMP.

Based on a complaint by Ramakrishna B.N., Assistant Executive Engineer, Mahadevapura division, the police have filed an FIR against the company and contractors Venkatesha and Vijaya Gowda, charging them under Section 431 (mischief by injury to public road) of the Indian Penal Code last week.

In a complaint, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the duo cut the ITPL main road in Hoodi to lay an OFC. During inspection, he found the duo damaging the road and sought the work permission letter issued by the civic body. They submitted an expired letter issued by BBMP asking the company to complete the work by March 2021.

Further, the letter had advised the company to renew the permission letter by following the due procedure to continue the work, but the accused continued the work without renewing the letter.