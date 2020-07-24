Bengaluru

Compactor drivers protest, demand salaries

Several drivers of garbage compactors staged a protest in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office on Friday, demanding their salaries which has been pending for nine months.

The drivers claimed that they had neither ESI or PF benefits to fall back on. They threatened to dump garbage in the BBMP head office if their dues are not cleared immediately.

BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management) Vishwanath told The Hindu that the civic body had handed over operations and management of its compactors to an agency, which had failed to pay them. “We held a conciliatory meeting with the agency. They have agreed to release the payment on Monday,” he said and added that the drivers agreed to withdraw their protest.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 10:12:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/compactor-drivers-protest-demand-salaries/article32186040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY