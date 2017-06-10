Commuters worried about increased congestion once Green Line opens

Namma Metro’s much anticipated Green Line that will run through the southern reaches of the city is set to be launched on June 17, but with the lakhs of citizens rearing to use it to commute to work, congestion during rush hour is a problem that is yet to to be addressed.

A section of citizens — those using the Purple Line services between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road — who say that the already existing services see a huge rush during peak hours, are actually dreading the launch. With the completion of Phase 1, the Kempegowda station, which till now has been functioning only for the Purple Line, will become the linking station for both lines. And with trains on the east-west corridor already running to capacity, riders are wondering where the commuters who crossover from the Green Line will find space to stand.

Measures such as the addition of new coaches to trains that will provide some relief are not expected to be implemented any time soon.

Currently, despite Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) claims that trains on the Purple Line are running at less-than-maximum capacity, the truth is that during rush hours, even standing space is not available. “Even at 10 p.m. every night, the train heading towards Mysuru Road is packed. This is the last train and it is filled. We are crammed in the coach and finding a seat is impossible. In such a situation, where is the space to accommodate more people,” asks Puja Shah.

Currently, around 2 lakh people use the existing services daily. BMRCL is expecting ridership to double across Phase I within a few months after the launch on June 17.

Increase in frequency

In such a situation, an increase in the frequency of trains seems to be the only way out. However, officials say they will need time to arrive at such a decision as passenger patterns have to be studied before effecting changes to the frequency. Currently, the highest frequency on the Purple Line is 4 minutes for around half-an-hour in the morning and evening. “We have to study how much the increase in passengers will be. This is the first time that integration of the two lines is happening. There will be some initial confusion as the logistics are worked out,” a senior official said.

Syncing of timings

There is also an issue of timings. Currently, the functional section of the Green Line, between Sampige Road and Nagasandra, works from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., based on requests from industry associations. The rest of the Green Line will work on the same timings. However, the Purple Line works only from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. “This means that you could be stranded at Kempegowda if you are looking to cross lines and travel from North to East. There is an immediate requirement to increase the Purple Line timings and now that the entire phase is complete, BMRCL must look into this seriously,” said Arvind T., who is planning to use the Green Line for his commute.

With the BMRCL adopting a wait-and-watch policy, it seems that the first few months of operation of Phase I will not be a smooth ride for daily commuters. However, officials said these issues will be dealt with swiftly. “After the newly launched tracks have been used for a few months, we can look at co-ordinating timings and frequencies. If there is enough demand, we will increase Purple Line timings as well,” the official said.

Technical faults dog metro ahead of opening

In the third such case in the recent past, the Namma Metro services were disrupted on the Green Line on Friday morning for around 25 minutes as a technical fault with the electrical supply led to the stopping of trains between Sampige Road station to Rajajinagar. No passengers were stranded on board trains as the trains had not left the platforms. “Fare refunds were made to those who had boarded the train. There was no evacuation necessary as the trains were at the platforms. The service from Sampige Road station to Nagasandra was restored from 11:56 a.m. The disruption occurred at 11:20 a.m.,” a statement from BMRCL said.