It was 9.45 a.m. on a rainy Monday morning and the busy Ballari Road was chock–a–block with vehicles near Esteem Mall. It is from this point that the pace of traffic starts to slow down before motorists hit the infamous Hebbal flyover in north Bengaluru. Amidst blaring horns, the sirens of ambulances could be heard every 10-15 minutes.

Two constables were tasked with traffic management on the flyover. After making way for one ambulance, one of them explained, “The traffic from a total of nine lanes (Ballari Road, the service road and the vehicles coming from K.R. Puram) are squeezed into just two lanes on the flyover. Moreover, we see a lot of big cars with just one person inside, instead of car-pooling. These are the root causes of the traffic snarls.”

He remarked that traffic was particularly bad on Monday (July 15) due to the rain.

Increase in congestion

The project seems to be moving at a slow pace since work began a little over a year ago. The congestion on the road has progressively worsened, and even localities in and around Hebbal flyover have been impacted by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) resuming work on constructing additional lanes on the flyover from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital.

After the dismantling a few months ago of two lanes meant for vehicles coming from K.R. Puram to get on the flyover, the space on the carriageway has become narrower.

The drive across Hebbal flyover

The Hindu team commuted from Esteem Mall to Hebbal Police Station on a two-wheeler to assess the time it takes to cross the flyover, between 11.10 a.m. and 11.40 a.m. It took around 13 minutes to commute a mere 900 metres and climb the ramp of the flyover. The time taken to reach Hebbal Police Station, covering a total distance of four kilometres, was 27 minutes. By this time, peak hour traffic had started to reduce.

According to the traffic police constable, the volume of vehicles on the flyover is maximum from 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Regular commuters reported that it takes anywhere between 20 minutes to one hour to cross the notorious flyover on weekdays.

Venkatesh, an autorickshaw driver, said, “It takes 20 minutes to go from Esteem Mall to the entry of the flyover. Thereafter, it takes another 20 minutes to cross the flyover. Ever since the BDA began work on the flyover, it has become a headache to drive here.”

The additional lanes being built by the BDA are expected to be integrated with the existing one to enable smoother flow of traffic towards Mehkri Circle from the international airport. But the slow progress of work has left citizens wondering how much worse the situation can get before it gets better.

“With the kind of technology we have now, if they want, they can finish this work in six months. But for some reason, they keep dragging civic work, and we must face the brunt of it. We can only wonder when this work will be completed,” said Manjunatha, a regular commuter on the route.