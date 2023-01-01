Commuters paid ₹1.17 crore in fines to BMRCL for oversized luggage in five years

January 01, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has collected ₹1.17 crore in penalties for oversized luggage in the last five years. With a new line to the airport expected to be opened by the end of this year, commuters are worried about having to shell out extra money, to carry their heavier bags on the metro.

In the last five years, the highest amount in heavy baggage penalties, over ₹36.7 lakh, was collected in 2022.

While a little over ₹36 lakh was collected in 2018, it came down to over ₹29 lakh in 2019. Even though it went further down during the lockdown years, in 2022 it went up again.

It is noteworthy that the metro stations from where the maximum fine has been collected are all located near bus and railway stations. While the Yeshwanthpur station holds the top spot, it is followed by Chickpete, Kempegowda, Baiyyappanahalli, and Yelachenahalli.

BMRCL officials said that the baggage restrictions are in place to ensure a safe and comfortable commute for all passengers. “The fine has been existent for years now and the amount is ₹30. If the dimensions of the luggage are bigger than the scanners at our operating stations, then the penalty is levied,” an official explained.

Recently, in a debate on social media about the luggage penalty, many supported the move, while others were worried about how this would cause apprehension among people who would like to use public transport.

“In today’s time, there is encouragement from all corners to utilise public transport. Penalising for extra baggage discourages us from doing that as it is quite natural to have bigger bags or suitcases after long travels. While we are excited about the upcoming airport line, if such restrictions are present, then many people who travel might have to pay the penalty and hence think twice before taking the metro,” said Madhukar K., an IT employee from Banashankari.

The officials said that appropriate steps will be taken to address the needs of airport travellers, by the time the line becomes operational. “The airport also has its own restrictions when it comes to baggage. Considering those regulations, we will have rules which will benefit the commuters,” said Yashwant Chawan, spokesperson, BMRCL.