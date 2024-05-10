Commuters face inconvenience as UPI payments fail on BMTC airport buses

In a blow to commuters relying on Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) premium buses, particularly the airport routes, Unified Payments Interface(UPI) payment services have faltered due to server issues. This unexpected disruption, now extending for two consecutive days, has left passengers stranded and frustrated, forcing them to pay by cash.

The glitch, which emerged abruptly, has impeded the seamless travel experience many have come to expect. For frequent flyers and daily commuters alike, the convenience of UPI payments has become integral to their routine, eliminating the hassle of carrying cash or scrambling for exact change.

Rajesh Kumar, a regular commuter on the BMTC airport bus route from Bannerghatta Road to Cubbon Park, said, “I rely on UPI payments for my daily commute in airport buses. On Thursday, when I boarded the airport bus, the conductor informed me that UPI was not functioning and insisted on cash payment. Since I did not have any cash with me and typically relied on UPI for payments, I was forced to disembark and hail an auto-rickshaw instead.”

“I was caught off guard when the conductor announced that UPI wasn’t working. I usually never carry cash and solely depend on digital payments. It was frustrating to have to get down mid-journey just because I didn’t have cash on me,” said Aariz Ahmed, a passenger from Banashankari.

Struggle for conductors too

The absence of UPI payment functionality has also posed challenges for bus conductors, who are accustomed to swiftly processing digital transactions. A BMTC bus conductor, on condition of anonymity said, “It’s been chaotic onboard. Passengers are frustrated, and we’re struggling to manage the situation without the option of UPI payments. Many commuters are unaware of this issue. Like passengers, for us too, UPI is convenient as we don’t have to keep change and it is a smooth transaction.”

Meanwhile, BMTC officials said that only a few depot buses are facing the UPI payment issues. A senior BMTC official said, “This will be resolved very soon. UPI payment option is facing server issues and we have been working on it for the past couple of days and it should be working soon.”

