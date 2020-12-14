Commuters express anger over continuing bus strike in Bengaluru

Commuters who have been at the receiving end of the road transport corporations strike staged a protest at the Majestic bus stand, demanding that the employees call off the strike immediately in the interest of the general public.

Surendra, a passenger, said, “The bus strike is causing a lot of problems for the general public. I came walking from Rajajinagar to Majestic thinking that I would get a bus from here to Shantinagar. I have been waiting for hours but there are no buses. The employees’ strike is against the interest of people and we want them to call off the strike immediately.”

People were also seen arguing with officials over non-operation of buses. At Majestic, people who arrived from other cities by train and private buses were stranded.

“Leaders of employees’ unions are continuing their protest because of ego. Both the state government and leaders should resolve the issue at the earliest. No one is caring about common people,” said another protester.

KSRTC MD Shivyogi C Kalad, who visited Majestic bus stand, apologised for the inconvenience caused to the general public in the last four days due to the strike.

On other hand, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation and SC/ST employees association of all the four road transport corporations distanced themselves from the ongoing strike and directed their members to report back to duty.

Till 1 p.m, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operated 211 buses with police security and the KSRTC operated 310 in Bengaluru other parts of the State.