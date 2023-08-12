Commuters create online groups to get real-time info on BMTC buses

August 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

While the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is yet to up its technology game to benefit lakhs of commuters, public transport users are coming together to create online groups so that people can get live updates on bus schedules.

Inspired by similar initiatives by train enthusiasts, a Telegram group was formed in July 2022, catering specifically to BMTC commuters. Three Facebook friends created a group for bus lovers who ideated to bridge the gap between commuters and BMTC.

“Friends of BMTC” was the brainchild of Amogh A., Siddharth Srinivasan, and Yathish Kumar S. According to them, the group is built on citizen volunteering to provide live updates on bus schedules and other inquiries, and promotes the utilisation of public transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

KIAS 5D Bus-A CMKR Initiative, another Telegram group, was formed by Changemakers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR) for people travelling from Brigade Medows, Kaggalipura, to the airport. The group helps in contacting the bus crew members to inform them of delays and locations. As the BMTC app has not been efficient in providing accurate geo-tagging features and a tracking system, the group provides immediate information.

V.K. Srivatsav, the admin of the Telegram group and the secretary of CMKR, stated, “We have to get that kind of support, but that reciprocation is not there from BMTC. If there is no cooperation from BMTC, this service cannot succeed. Hence, there could be an entire unit dedicated to supporting such initiatives and citizens. There is also a need for more buses travelling to the airport frequently.”

Sriinivas Alavilli, a public transport activist, said buses are more affordable and accessible, but there is very little information regarding the timings. “These online groups provide a way to tackle commuters’ issues at hand directly. They also provide a means for the common folk to put up complaints and suggestions which can be raised to BMTC,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Amogh said that though these groups try to remain quick and efficient, there are some challenges they have to overcome. “In a few rare cases, information may not be accurate and there could be delays in responses. Friends of BMTC are planning to develop bots to solve such issues and to provide quick responses.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.