Commuters can use app to top up Namma Metro smart cards on Sept. 7

03 September 2020 23:28 IST

With services set to resume on September 7, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be introducing an app to allow commuters to top up their smart cards with ease.

Commuters currently have the option of topping up their cards on the BMRCL website Those who wish to purchase new cards can do so at stations using cashless modes of payment. In a press release, BMRCL said, “All passengers shall use online payments for topping up cards online or via the app. The app will be available to download on September 7.”

BMRCL has advised passengers to ensure that their smart cards have sufficient balance as they will not be allowed to top up at stations. Passengers have also been advised to top up their cards an hour before entering the stations. “Some commuters who had initiated a recharge from the BMRCL website have not been able to present their card for topping up within 60 days. BMRCL has transferred back all such amount to the respective card holders,” said the release. Such commuters can apply for a fresh top up.

