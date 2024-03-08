GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commuter frustration mounts as BMRCL not certain of starting operations on Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru in July 2024

According Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials, the primary reason for extending the deadline of the 18.82-kilometre line from R.V. Road to Bommasandra is the lack of trains

March 08, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The prototype six-coach train for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, manufactured by CRRC, China, is undergoing multiple tests at Hebbagodi depot of BMRCL, near Electronics City, in Bengaluru.

The prototype six-coach train for the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, manufactured by CRRC, China, is undergoing multiple tests at Hebbagodi depot of BMRCL, near Electronics City, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Despite the July 2024 deadline stipulated in the State budget presented in February for launch of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, BMRCL officials now indicate that the line might not be operational until the end of this year, making commuters unhappy.

According to officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the primary reason for extending the deadline of the 18.82-kilometre line from R.V. Road to Bommasandra is the lack of trains. The BMRCL needs seven sets of trains to operate with a 15-minute headway on the Yellow line. Currently, they have received a prototype of a six-coach train, which was manufactured in China. The remaining trains will be built by Titagarh Rail System near Kolkata, and delivery is expected to begin in June-July.

Need more trains to start operation

“At the outset, even if operations begin in July, Yellow Line trains will operate at intervals of 15 minutes. Achieving a shorter headway, specifically five minutes or less, will be feasible only when we get another eight trains, expected to be delivered by the end of 2024. Despite the completion of civil construction, laying tracks and other work on the Yellow Line, the absence of trains has been the primary factor causing a delay in commencing commercial operations,” an official explained.

The prototype six-coach metro train, which arrived at Hebbagodi depot from China on February 14, is undergoing multiple tests.

The under-construction Yellow Line connects R.V. Road with Bommasandra. It is a fully elevated metro route with 16 stations. It connects with the Green Line at R.V. Road station, and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of the State legislature on February 12, Karnataka Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot informed that the R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line is expected to become operational in July 2024.

Commuters express discontent

Commuters are unhappy with BMRCL’s decision to postpone the deadline again.

Venugopal V. K., a resident of Bommanahalli, said, “The BMRCL’s announcement of extending the deadline to the end of 2024 reflects poor planning and execution. Thousands of commuters are eagerly awaiting opening of the line. If more time is required for the line to become operational, why set a July deadline?”

