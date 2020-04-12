Community survey in rural areas from today

In the wake of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Bengaluru Urban district administration is set to conduct a community survey at the village level. A team consisting of Asha and anganwadi workers, and school teachers will carry out the survey to identify influenza-like illnesses. Deputy Commissioner G.N. Shivamurthy directed the team to visit villages and cover at least 60 houses per day.
The team will send villagers to fever clinics if they have cold, fever or cough - all symptoms of COVID-19. Their throat swabs will be taken for tests, and two other teams will facilitate the quarantine process. If the samples come back positive for COVID-19, patients will be sent to the designated hospitals for treatment.
The DC warned that officials disobeying government orders will face the disciplinary action. He said that survey will commence from Sunday.
