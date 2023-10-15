Communities use Dasara as a platform for expression of creativity in Bengaluru  

October 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

As deeply rooted in tradition as Dasara is, it also provides an opportunity for creative expression through the art of doll (bombe) arrangements.

In Bengaluru, many communities use this as a platform to pass on unique social and cultural messages, especially to the younger generations.

A bunch of city-based social groups, working under the umbrella of #ReclaimConstitution, has organised a month-long Dasara dolls display at Janapada Loka with ‘Sarva Janaangada Shantiya Thota’, (a peaceful garden of people of all faiths) as the central theme. The display also includes dolls representing various faiths like Buddhism (Buddha), Jainism (Gommateshwara), Islam (the Kaaba), Christianity (Nativity scene), and Hinduism (Temple Gopura).

The organisation has commissioned dolls of 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly of India, along with other statuettes of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Subash Chandra Bose to celebrate the 75th year of the Constitution, which is coming up in January.

“Dasara used to be a celebration which showcased themes beyond gods. But of late, it has become very religious. We have chosen this theme this year as it’s the best way to showcase Indian culture and Constitutional values. We wanted to use this as an opportunity to bring people together and show that Dasara is a secular festival,” said Vinay Kumar, founder of Reclaim Constitution.

While the team is looking to organise the display at educational institutions and other places, they have also appealed to the public to reach out to them if they wish to host the exhibition in their homes, communities, or schools.

On the other side, at Garuda Mall, a display of 1,008 dolls of various gods and goddesses has been arranged from October 9 to 25.

As many as 79 artists worked for six to eight months to produce these handmade dolls, revealed Medhini Uday Garudachar, director, Garuda Mall. “We arrange this display every year. Before the pandemic, one of our displays had set a Guinness World Record. This year, we have made it to the Asia Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records. With these displays, we want to showcase our culture and we want people to have a look at our dolls and the creativity behind them,” Ms. Garudachar said.

She added that models of the Mysuru Dasara darbar and the Mysuru palace, and the Vijayadashami Dibba at Hampi are also displayed at the mall.

The Ramayana is the central theme of the Dasara celebrations this year at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. The exhibition opened on Sunday.

Aparna Acharya, one of the exhibitors, said that displaying dolls was not about fame or numbers (of dolls) for her family. “We look at our dolls and think if they can help us continue the storyline in our mind. This year, we have depicted the seven khandas (chapters) of The Ramayana through dolls. After around two decades of displaying dolls at our home, we have been invited to the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan this time. We want to spread our Puranic information and culture to the visitors,” Ms Acharya said. She also said that her dolls were sourced from various parts of Tamil Nadu and during her other travels.

Various other community Dasara events, including an exhibition of unseen photographs of the royal Dasara by veteran photographer Subba Rao at Indian Institute of World Culture, have been organised in Bengaluru during the course of Dasara.