Committee to study high mortality rate at ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of COVID-19 patients at the ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

Medical Education Minister K.Sudhakar, who made a surprise visit to the hospital on Saturday, announced this after an interaction programme with patients through videoconferencing. Till now, 421 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and 54 have died, which makes the mortality rate as high as 12.8%. There is a need to understand the reason for this, the Minister said.

The hospital’s medical officer said a large number of cancer patients were getting admitted to the hospital. Also, patients have been coming in while in the later stages of infection, he said. However, he added, a death audit has been ordered and it will be submitted to the government.