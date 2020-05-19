Committee formed for UVCE upgrade

19 May 2020 22:19 IST

University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), which has been accorded autonomous status, will soon have a roadmap of how it will be developed on par with an IIT.

The State government has set up a six-member committee comprising experts to deliberate on the upgrading of the institution. The committee will be headed by S. Sadagopan. The convenor of the committee will be Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University K.R. Venugopal.

Financial assistance of ₹10 crore has been allocated in the 2020-21 budget for upgrading UVCE.

