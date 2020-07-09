Commissioner visits Kalasipalyam police station

09 July 2020 19:40 IST

It was one the first police stations to be affected by the pandemic

In a confidence-building measure, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited Kalasipalyam Police Station when it reopened on Thursday after being sealed for a few days. It was one the first police stations to be affected by the pandemic with 24 personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

“Eight have been discharged and are under home quarantine. The rest are under treatment,” Mr. Rao said.

The Commissioner said he would visit all police stations that will reopen. “Work must go on. To date, 39 Hoysalas have been impacted as personnel using these vehicles contracted the infection. But Hoysalas are critical infrastructure. We have not retired even a single vehicle. All of them are thoroughly sanitised and are back on the road with new personnel,” Mr. Rao added.

Deputy Commissioners of Police have been holding video calls with all COVID-19 affected personnel from their zones every evening to boost morale. As many as 396 police personnel in Bengaluru have tested positive, of which 190 have been discharged. The virus has claimed the lives of five police personnel.