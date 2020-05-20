Bengaluru

Commissioner orders inquiry after student alleges humiliation by police

He approached the police to inquire about transportation to his hometown

The police are under fire for allegedly behaving rudely with a student from Kerala who had visited Hebbal police station on Wednesday to inquire about transportation to his hometown.

According to Amal Mahdu, a student of business management, he approached the police and spoke in English as he is not fluent in Kannada. This seemed to have upset the officer who shouted at him in Kannada.

In a post on social media, Mr. Mahdu alleged that the officer started questioning him for coming to Bengaluru to study and if there is a dearth of colleges in Kerala. He claimed he was told to leave the premises. Mr. Mahdu tagged Police Commissioner Bkashar Rao on his social media post.

Mr. Rao expressed regret for the incident and directed the DCP (North) to conduct an enquiry and take necessary action. “No one should be humiliated. I have directed the DCP to ensure that police officers are sensitive to the plight of others and be helpful irrespective of language, and appreciate diversity,” said Mr. Rao.

A senior police officer said that staff have been trained to treat people with respect and empathy in the backdrop of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This incident has shown the entire police station in bad light. We will ensure that this is not repeated,” said the police officer.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 7:47:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/commissioner-orders-inquiry-after-student-alleges-humiliation-by-police/article31633386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY