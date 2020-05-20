Commissioner orders inquiry after student alleges humiliation by police

The police are under fire for allegedly behaving rudely with a student from Kerala who had visited Hebbal police station on Wednesday to inquire about transportation to his hometown.

According to Amal Mahdu, a student of business management, he approached the police and spoke in English as he is not fluent in Kannada. This seemed to have upset the officer who shouted at him in Kannada.

In a post on social media, Mr. Mahdu alleged that the officer started questioning him for coming to Bengaluru to study and if there is a dearth of colleges in Kerala. He claimed he was told to leave the premises. Mr. Mahdu tagged Police Commissioner Bkashar Rao on his social media post.

Mr. Rao expressed regret for the incident and directed the DCP (North) to conduct an enquiry and take necessary action. “No one should be humiliated. I have directed the DCP to ensure that police officers are sensitive to the plight of others and be helpful irrespective of language, and appreciate diversity,” said Mr. Rao.

A senior police officer said that staff have been trained to treat people with respect and empathy in the backdrop of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This incident has shown the entire police station in bad light. We will ensure that this is not repeated,” said the police officer.