Coronavirus | Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in quarantine

18 July 2020 07:28 IST

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao went into home quarantine on Friday after his driver tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have home quarantined myself for four days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the fifth time in three months. I had to be in numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases,” he tweeted.

To date, over 600 police personnel in the city have tested positive, of which seven have died.

