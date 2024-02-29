Commercial tax sleuths nab fourth accused in scrap tax evasion racket

February 29, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Continuing investigations into scrap cartel and tax evasion cases busted in January this year, commercial tax sleuths on Thursday arrested the fourth accused after a month-long chase.

A special team of officials were on the hot pursuit of offenders of the cartel involved in fake transactions of scrap goods and have arrested four people so far. With this, the department said it has successfully busted the fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket involving nearly 100 firms having turnover of ₹1,008 crores and tax amount of nearly ₹180 crore.

The team had arrested Mohammad Siddiq, the mastermind of the racket, in January, along with his associates, Imtiaz and Sameer Pasha. The fourth accused, identified as Soni Vishwas, was arrested after a month-long chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the officials, the accused constantly changed locations by crisscrossing the States. He managed to secure multiple mobile SIM cards with the help of his acquaintances. Based on reliable information, he was tracked on a real-time basis by several teams of officers of Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Ballari and Malnad divisions who were in disguise and ultimately nabbed him after a marathon chase of about 24 hours. Karnataka Police, Railway Officials and State GST authorities of Maharashtra also assisted in tracking the accused, C. Shikha, commissioner of commercial taxes, said.

The accused, according to the officials, created multiple registrations in the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with forged and fabricated documents.

The accused supplied fake tax invoices at a multi-level supply chain without the actual supply of goods, facilitating the availing of Input Tax Credit (ITC) by the beneficiaries without remitting any output tax at the beginning of the supply chain.

In most cases, PAN and Aadhaar cards of friends and other gullible were used to prepare rental agreements and obtain GST registrations. These registrations were operated by the cartel members for a time spanning six to twelve months by which time several crores of transactions were reflected and ultimately closed without paying any taxes.

Using the modus operandi, the accused evaded tax and used a novel method of converting accounted money into cash through ‘Retail Payment and Settlement System’ of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT