Commercial Street, adjoining roads shut down by BBMP, police

Commercial Street and adjoining roads now wear a deserted look, what with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordering closure of all shops and commercial establishments.

An order to this effect was issued by the BBMP’s Joint Commissioner (East zone) on Friday. Apart from Commercial Street, the other roads that have been shut are: Narayana Pillai Street, Dharmaraja Koil Street, OPH Road, Jain Temple Road, Jumma Masjid Road, Evening Bazaar Road and Mir Obedulla Road. All these roads come under the jurisdiction of Shivajinagar (92) and Sampangiramanagar (110) wards.

The order stated that the businesses on these roads were allowed to operate, with certain conditions, following relaxation by the State government. Following this, people starting coming to the commercial hub to shop. However, the shop owners and businesses in this area failed to follow social distance norms, despite repeated reminders and warning by BBMP and police officials.

Realising that the large number of people coming to the area to shop could trigger the spread of the pandemic, businesses on the eight roads, barring grocery shops, pharmacies and vegetable and fruit shops, were ordered to be closed by the BBMP, sources said and pointed out that a total of five positive Covid-19 cases had been reported over the past week from Shivajinagar ward alone. Following this, Chandni Chowk area, opposite Russell Market, has been sealed by the BBMP.

This is not the first commercial hub that has been ordered to be closed by the BBMP in Shivajinagar ward. Russell Market and surrounding areas were closed when the traders there failed to follow social distancing, despite repeated warnings. The traders have now decided to not reopen the shops till the end of the Ramazan season in the interest of public health.