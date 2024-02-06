GIFT a SubscriptionGift
COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance exam to be held on May 12

February 06, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination, a combined online examination for admissions to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka and over 50 private and deemed universities across the nation, will be held on May 12.

This unified examination is held for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities offering professional courses such as BE/BTech programmes.

Candidates from across India can apply for the exam. The exam will be conducted across 200 cities in India, in over 400 test centers. This year, the organisers expect over one lakh students to appear for the examination.

Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com and the application process is open till April 5. Students and parents have been requested to exercise utmost caution and use only the official website for information updates and the application process.

“At COMEDK, we champion the belief that a student’s merit and aptitude should be the sole guiding factor for their educational journey. Our entrance exam, COMEDK UGET, stands as a testament to our commitment to fairness and objectivity in the testing process,” said Kumar, Executive Secretary at COMEDK.

