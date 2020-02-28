COMEDK official kidnapped and robbed

The Jnanabharathi police are on the lookout for eight people who allegedly kidnapped a COMEDK official, robbed him of cash and forced him to sign cheques amounting to ₹15 lakh. The alleged incident took place on Thursday morning near his house in Ullal.

The victim, Gururaj R. Bhatt, was heading to work on his motorcycle when a man on another two-wheeler stopped him, said the police. The person confirmed his identity and then asked if he could talk to him. As soon as Bhatt parked his bike by the side of the road, six people surrounded him and bundled him into a waiting car.

“Bhatt tried to resist but in vain. The men started driving towards Tumakuru. In his statement, he said that throughout the journey, the men questioned him about his assets and accused him of making money illegally,” said a police officer.

When Bhatt denied the charge, the men allegedly questioned him about a family feud over a property. The men allegedly demanded ₹30 lakh in cash for his safe release. He told them that he did not have the money.

The men allegedly searched his bag and stole three pen drives, a cheque book and two ATM cards.

“When they reached NICE road, one of the kidnappers made a call to another person and received instructions. They then asked the victim to sign three cheques of ₹5 lakh each before taking him to an ATM where they withdrew ₹40,000 after forcing him to reveal the PIN number,” the police officer added.

Bhatt was allegedly confined to the car for several hours before the accused set him free at Goraguntepalya. “One of the accused was riding his motorcycle and had been following the car,” said the police. The men drove away after allegedly warning him against alerting the police.

Bhatt returned home on his motorcycle and narrated the alleged incident to his family before approaching the police who have taken up a case.