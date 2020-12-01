Come out with action plan for public toilets: HC to BBMP

01 December 2020 07:08 IST

Told to start by assessing how many are required in the city

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to come out with an action plan or scheme to assess how many public toilets are required for the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by city-based Letzkit Foundation.

The bench said that the action plan should contain how cleanliness and hygiene in the public toilets would be maintained while stating that once the BBMP comes out with a proper action plan, the same can be extended to other local bodies in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

It was pointed out in the petition that Bengaluru has a large floating population, but lacks sufficient number of public toilets. The BBMP has failed to set up the required number of public toilets besides failing to maintain cleanliness of toilets as per Section 245 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act. Further hearing has been adjourned till January 12, 2021.

Mosque’s loudspeaker

In another PIL, the bench pulled up the Chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) for not following its February direction to initiate action as per the law against a mosque in Govindarajanagar for illegal use of loudspeaker.

The KSPCB had failed to adhere to the court’s direction to nominate an officer to randomly visit the place where the loudspeaker is installed by the mosque and to record the decibel readings.

Also, the court questioned the lack of response from the government to its query on how the jurisdiction police could issue a licence, that too in perpetuity, sans authority under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Petitioner Sumangala A. Swamy, a 64-year-old advocate, had complained about illegal use of loudspeaker.