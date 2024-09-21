‘Colourful Whispers’: An exhibition celebrating the creativity of dementia patients

KITES Senior Care hosted ‘Colourful Whispers’, an impactful art exhibition on September 21, World Alzheimer’s Day, at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

According to the press release, ‘Colourful Whispers’ aimed to raise awareness about dementia, a growing global health crisis, whilst also emphasizing empathy, understanding, and community involvement to combat dementia. The exhibition featured the creative works of seniors from their Dementia Care Centre, drawing attention to the important cause of dementia awareness and support.

The exhibition witnessed almost 500 attendees, who also demonstrated a strong collective commitment to advancing the fight against this pervasive condition.

M.N. Anucheth, IPS , Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Bengaluru said, “It is both inspiring and humbling to witness the resilience and creative spirit of the seniors. Initiatives like ‘Colourful Whispers’ not only showcase the artistic abilities of individuals living with dementia but also serve as a reminder of the importance of empathy, awareness.”