Colleges, universities postpone exams

Several colleges and universities have postponed their semester-end examinations as the Department of Higher Education has ordered that all educational institutions be closed for 15 days starting March 14. This includes private colleges as well.

However, many private institutions are asking teachers to report to work. A principal of a college in Bengaluru said they were getting ready to hold practical examinations starting next week. “They will now be rescheduled,” she said.

The department also said additional precautionary measures will be taken at government residential hostels. However, many private hostels and private colleges that run residential facilities are asking students to vacate by end of the week.

However, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has reiterated that SSLC and II PU exams will be as per schedule. It also stated that exams for classes seven, eight and nine can be conducted, but they will have to end by March 23. Schools cannot conduct classes, and summer vacation has been declared for students from classes 1 to 6.