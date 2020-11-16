Colleges get ready for reopening; staff members undergo COVID-19 test

Classes for final year students set to begin tomorrow

As colleges are set to reopen on Tuesday for final year students, managements who have conducted COVID-19 tests, have asked staff members who have tested positive to isolate themselves and follow the home isolation protocols laid down by the government.

C.B. Annapurnamma, principal of the National College, Basavanagudi, said that out of the 70 teaching and non-teaching members who were tested, two tested positive. “We have decided to sanitise the whole college and we will now reopen on November 18,” she said.

Regular tests

To ensure that COVID-19 infection does not spread on the campus, Bangalore University has decided to conduct regular tests for its students and staff members every fortnight. K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said, “Merely asking students and staff members to undergo one test prior to the commencement of classes is not enough. We will have to ensure that they are tested regularly, so that those who are tested positive are isolated and don’t spread the infection to other students and staff,” he said.

He also added that theory classes would be conducted only for final year commerce and arts students, while practical classes would be conducted for final year science students.

Many decide to wait

Colleges are unsure of how many students would attend these classes and have decided to chalk out plans for theory classes only after the practical classes are completed. However, many educational institutions have decided not to start classes immediately.

K.N. Subramanya, principal of the R.V. College of Engineering, said they would begin practical classes from next week and then decide whether to conduct classes based on the response from students.

“We hope to conduct practicals in batches of 15 students,” he said.

Fr. Abraham V., vice-chancellor, Christ deemed to be University, said classes would restart in January and they would conduct semester-end examination in December. He said those who have to write examination have to mandatorily get tested for COVID- 19.

“However, the university would give all students the option to write exams online as well,” he said, adding that they wanted to keep the interests of students, particularly those from other Sates, in mind.

Hostels to be sanitised

The Social Welfare Department has said that all hostels which had doubled as quarantine centres need to be sanitised “thoroughly” before students return on November 17. The standard operating procedures for reopening of hostels states that preference should be given for students with disability and students from other States to reside in hostels. It also states that only 50% of the total occupancy will be allowed to be filled at a time.