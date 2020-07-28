Colleges get lenient with cut-offs and entrance tests this year

28 July 2020 20:07 IST

Many of them are admitting students on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis

At the best of times, college admission season can be a stressful period. This year, students are finding it all the more difficult on account of COVID-19. With this in mind, many degree colleges in Bengaluru have eased their admission process by reducing cut-offs and simplifying entrance tests.

Some of the top colleges, for instance, have decided not to publish cut-off lists this year, and are instead conducting admissions based on a ‘first come, first serve basis’.

Among them is National College, Basavanagudi. “For the 2020-21 academic year, we have decided not to publish any merit list. Preference will be given to students who have studied in our pre-university college,” said C.B. Annapurnamma, principal, National College.

Kiran Jeevan, Public Relations Officer of St. Joseph’s College, said that they decided not to conduct an entrance test for some of the courses that have a lot of demand. “Every year, we conduct entrance tests, but realised that this year, it would be difficult to hold them. We have admitted students based on the marks scored in the board examinations,” he said. Students had to attend an online interview and upload their documents on a portal.

College managements explained that they had taken this decision as not only were students facing “testing times”, but also because they were finding it difficult to normalise scores between applicants who appeared for the second year pre-university examination and the Central boards.

“Students of Central boards did not appear for several examinations, which were cancelled due to the pandemic. On the other hand, students in pre-university classes appeared for all the papers. So, we decided that publishing stringent cut-off lists may not work this year,” said the principal of a degree college in Bengaluru.

Some managements simplified the process as they wanted to complete admissions and collect the fees fearing uncertainty in demand. Many have already commenced online classes so that students and their parents are forced to pay the fees. Those who do not pay the fees do not have access to these online classes.

Some students have welcomed the easing of rules while others are worried that deserving students may be denied a seat because of the ‘first come, first serve’ method.

“The pandemic began in March. We had studied all through the 2019-20 academic year. We want colleges to admit students strictly on the basis of our board examination results,” said Suraksha R.