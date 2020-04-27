Colleges, companies offer virtual internship, no stipend

With the lockdown continuing till May 3, many colleges and private companies have asked students to intern with them virtually. However, many companies that had promised stipends are now telling the students that they will not be paid any amount.

The manager of a private company said, “We get a lot of interns during the summer. Most of them are pursuing MBA and they bring a fresh perspective to work. This normally helps both the company as well as the students. But now with the online internship, it may be difficult to recreate the same experience,” he said.

Some companies are also choosing not to take interns as a lot of their information and software are confidential.

But some others are trying to make it a seamless experience for their interns and have even conducted virtual induction sessions and are asking for mentors for each of them. Abraham V.M., Vice-Chancellor, Christ University, said that students were asked to work from home and continue their internship. “If the companies don’t offer the internship virtually, we have asked students to look for internship in other companies,” he said.

Students have been told by the colleges to take internship even though companies are unable to honour the offers that they made.

“We have cut the salaries of our employees in the range of 10 to 30% based on their salary structure. It is a testing time for us and our company’s financial health makes it impossible for us to pay interns. Interns who have already been made offers were promised a monthly stipend of ₹20,000. As we will not be able to pay them, they can feel free to cancel their internship,” said the HR manager of a start-up in east Bengaluru.

Students whose internship solely rely on hands-on experience have been told to put the same off for now. “Our department told us that we can do out mandatory internship during the October break if we can’t right now. Most of our internships are hands-on, so we’ll most probably do them in October,” a student of the Department of Communication Studies, Mount Carmel College, said.