College student arrested for stabbing former girlfriend

A 21-year-old college student was arrested for attempt to murder after he stabbed his female friend multiple times after she ended their relationship. The accused, Uday Kumar, also attacked the girl’s brother, who came to her aid on hearing her cries for help. He reportedly tried to stab himself when the police pinned him down.

The incident took place in Manjunatha Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to the police, the victim sustained injuries to her shoulder and is under treatment at a private hospital, where the doctors said she was recovering. Her brother escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, Uday and the girl had studied together in the same pre-university college. After graduating, however, they enrolled in different colleges and grew apart. “An initial probe has revealed that the two started fighting often and the girl began avoiding him. Uday tried to make amends, but she wanted nothing to do with him,” said a police officer.

In retaliation, he decided to attack her. According to the police, it was premeditated as he had ordered a switchblade online. He waited outside her house and stabbed her. Patrolling Hoysala staff who were in the area, on receiving an alert, chased Uday and pinned him down. “He tried to stab himself but the police overpowered and disarmed him,” said the officer.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.